LG Claims To Sell The Entire Stock Of W-Series Smartphones Within 12 Min, Next Sale Set For July 10

LG recently unveiled the company's W-Series smartphones in India to grab some market share in the highly competitive budget price-segment. The new W-Series offers three devices- W10, W30 and W30 Pro, which targets budget handsets from Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Samsung. Two of the three devices- LG W10 and W30 went on sale yesterday on Amazon.in in the first flash sale.

It seems that the consumers in the Indian market are quite interested in the new mobile devices from LG as the company has witnessed some really good response on the e-commerce website. LG has claimed that the company has sold off the entire stock of W10 and W30 handsets within just 12-minutes of the first flash sale.

The exact numbers of units sold on the e-commerce website still remains unknown; however, it's a good start for the veteran brand as the company was almost out of the Indian smartphone market from a while. LG has now announced that the second flash sale of the newly launched W-Series smartphones will happen on July 10, 2019.

We did crosscheck on Amazon.in to test the company's claims for the good response on the newly launched smartphones. A banner has been put up on Amazon.in by LG to thank the consumers for the great response on the new products. Under the banner, there's a 'Notify' button to inform interested buyers for the next flash sale of the W-Series products.

The newly launched LG smartphones bring the trusted LG brand name and trending features such as triple-lens camera setups, notch displays and near Stock Android user-experience. LG W10, the most affordable smartphone in the W-Series is priced at Rs. 8,999. The smartphone directly takes on Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Realme C2 and other sub 10K smartphones from brands like OPPO, Vivo and Samsung.

Equipped with a triple-lens camera setup, LG W30 retails at Rs. 9,999. We have done the first impressions of LG W30 and it did seem like a capable budget handset. The Aurora Green color variant of LG W30 looked quite eye-catchy and is easily one-of-the best looking budget handset in the market. Importantly, all the smartphones in the new W-Series run near stock Android UI, which is a big highlight of the new smartphones.

For cameras, LG W30 sports a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP main camera with PDAF and a 2MP depth sensor to create bokeh effect. A 16MP front-facing camera is also placed at front for selfies and video calling. There's just one deal-breaker feature on LG W30, which is the lower resolution HD+ display. For battery, the smartphone is backed by a big 4,000 mAh batter unit, which seems quite adequate to supply power to an HD+ display.

The most expensive handset in the series- LG W30 Pro is yet to be revealed along with its pricing on a later date. Stay tuned on GizBot for our comprehensive review of LG W30.

