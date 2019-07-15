LG W30 Aurora Green Retailing For Rs. 9,999 On Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has unveiled the new Aurora Green color option of its W30 smartphone in India. The new color option is available as a part of Amazon's Prime Day sale alongside the Platinum Gray and Thunder Blue color variants. Following are the details of the sale:

LG W30 Aurora Green Amazon Prime Day Price And Offers:

The LG W30 Aurora Green variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is retailing at Rs. 9,990 via Amazon.in. The Amazon Prime customers will get an instant discount of 10 percent via HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Besides, you can exchange your old smartphone to get an additional discount of Rs. 8900.

What Are the Highlight Features of LG W30?

The LG W30 is a budget smartphone which runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GGB storage. The onboard storage can be expanded using the hybrid microSD card slot. In the software department, it ships with Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The smartphone sports an IPS LCD display measuring 6.19-inches in size with HD+ resolution. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a Dot notch for the selfie camera. The primary camera module sports a 13MP main sensor and a 12MP lens for depth mapping. A fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear panel. Upfront, the device packs a 16MP selfie camera.

The handset offers standard connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth v4.2, dual-band WiFi, a microUSB 2.0 port and more. Backing up the unit is a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Is It A Good Bargain?

The hardware packed inside is decent, however, it lacks in the processor department. If we talk about other popular budget smartphones such as the Redmi Note 7 and the Realme 3, you get a more powerful processor for the around similar price tag.

The former is backed by a Snapdragon 660, while the latter runs on MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. This gives both these devices an edge over the LG W30. If a slightly more powerful processor is what you seek, make sure you check out the other options as well.

image

Best Mobiles in India