LG W31 Pops Up At Google Play Console; Entry-Level Hardware Tipped

LG is working on a new budget smartphone which will be launched under the company's affordable 'W' series. Dubbed LG W31, the device has been leaked a couple of times in the past. Now, the handset has stopped by Google Play Console where its design and some of the key specs are listed. Going by the listing, it can be said for sure that the upcoming model will be an entry-level smartphone.

LG W31 Key Specification Tipped Via Google Play Console

The LG W31's image shared on Google Play Console reveals the front panel that shows thick bezels on top and the bottom. There is a waterdrop notch which will house the selfie camera. The smartphone has the power and the volume keys on the right edge, the SIM card tray is likely on the left alongside another key whose functionality isn't known yet. However, it could be a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Now moving to the feature tipped, the LG W31 is listed with a standard HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The listing doesn't mention the display type and size, but it is likely to be an LCD panel measuring 6-inches or above. The Google Play Console listing also gives details on the processor and firmware of the upcoming budget smartphone.

As per the database, the LG W31 will have the octa-core MediaTek Helio

P22 processor under the hood. The smartphone is further listed with 4GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. The device will run on Android 10 OS. The Google Play listing doesn't give any insight into the camera and battery specifications. However, the previous leaks and rumours have dropped some clues on the same.

The LG W31 might feature a tripe-lens camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor. There will also be a 12MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. The device might draw its fuel via a 4,000 mAh battery. The device might come sans fast charging support considering it's an entry-level device.

