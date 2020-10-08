Just In
- 17 min ago Amazon Partners With Indian Railways For Hassle-Free Train Booking
-
- 4 hrs ago Sony PlayStation 5 Teardown Video: Massive Heat Sink To Keep It Cool?
- 7 hrs ago Samsung Home, Festive Home Season Sale 2020: Offers And Discounts On Smart TVs
- 16 hrs ago Tecno Camon 16 Slated For October 10 Launch In India; To Be Flipkart Exclusive
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz & Gautam Might Appear As Guests; Naina Singh & Pavitra's Ex To Enter The Show
- Lifestyle How To Manage The 5 Common Lifestyle Disorders: An Expert's Opinion
- Automobiles MG Gloster Launched In India At Rs 28.98 Lakh: India’s First Autonomous ‘Level 1’ Premium SUV
- News Rajasthan BJP urges Governor to formulate new policy to provide Rs 10 lakh, govt jobs for rape survi
- Sports Professional cricket to resume in New Zealand from October 19
- Finance IT Stocks Surge: TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, LTI, Mindtree Hit 52-Week Highs
- Education Fake Universities List By UGC: Explore 24 Fake Universities In India
- Travel Best Places To visit In Sikkim In October
LG W31 Pops Up At Google Play Console; Entry-Level Hardware Tipped
LG is working on a new budget smartphone which will be launched under the company's affordable 'W' series. Dubbed LG W31, the device has been leaked a couple of times in the past. Now, the handset has stopped by Google Play Console where its design and some of the key specs are listed. Going by the listing, it can be said for sure that the upcoming model will be an entry-level smartphone.
LG W31 Key Specification Tipped Via Google Play Console
The LG W31's image shared on Google Play Console reveals the front panel that shows thick bezels on top and the bottom. There is a waterdrop notch which will house the selfie camera. The smartphone has the power and the volume keys on the right edge, the SIM card tray is likely on the left alongside another key whose functionality isn't known yet. However, it could be a dedicated Google Assistant key.
Now moving to the feature tipped, the LG W31 is listed with a standard HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The listing doesn't mention the display type and size, but it is likely to be an LCD panel measuring 6-inches or above. The Google Play Console listing also gives details on the processor and firmware of the upcoming budget smartphone.
As per the database, the LG W31 will have the octa-core MediaTek Helio
P22 processor under the hood. The smartphone is further listed with 4GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. The device will run on Android 10 OS. The Google Play listing doesn't give any insight into the camera and battery specifications. However, the previous leaks and rumours have dropped some clues on the same.
The LG W31 might feature a tripe-lens camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor. There will also be a 12MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. The device might draw its fuel via a 4,000 mAh battery. The device might come sans fast charging support considering it's an entry-level device.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,370
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,500
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,998
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
34,974
-
47,500
-
16,999
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499