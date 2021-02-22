LG W41 Series With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 13,490 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG W41 series has been launched in India comprising of three smartphones namely the LG W41, W41+, and the W41 Pro. All devices share similar features except for the RAM and storage options. The LG W41 will be available 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the LG 41+ and LG 41 Pro come with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants respectively.

All handsets will be available for purchase via leading stores in the country and the price of the series starts at Rs. 13,490. However, the exact price of each model is yet to be revealed. The smartphones come in Magic Blue and Laser Blue color options.

LG W41 Series Specifications

All three phones of the series come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Full Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphones draw power from the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and ship Android 10 OS.

For battery, the LG W41 series smartphones pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Coming to the cameras, the devices have a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash at the rear panel. The sensors include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth, and a 5MP macro sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and videos.

Furthermore, the trio feature a rear-positioned fingerprint scanner for security, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi, dual SIMs, 4G, and more. Lastly, the smartphones measure 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3mm in dimensions and weigh 201 grams.

Talking about the competition, the smartphones will compete against the recently launched Poco M3 which has received a great response within its two weeks of launch. However, the LG W41 Series smartphones also offer decent features including a huge battery, 48MP quad lens, and so on.

