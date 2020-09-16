LG Wing With Unique Dual-Display Design Officially Announced: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has finally taken the wraps off the anticipated Wing smartphone. The LG Wing comes as the company's new mid-range offering and grabs the attention with its unique dual-screen design. The device has gone official in South Korea and is expected to hit the stores in the remaining markets by later this year. Apart from the dual-screen design, the device is equipped with mid-tier hardware such as a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and the Snapdragon 765 processor.

LG Wing Hardware And Software

The LG Wing is packed with a 6.8-inch pOLED display panel that bears an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2440 pixels and has a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The secondary display here is a 3.9-inch G-OLED panel which has 1080 x 1240 pixels resolution. The second display rests behind the primary one and comes out when the Swivel mode is enabled.

Coming to the optics, the LG Wing has three cameras aligned vertically on the rear panel. The camera setup has a 64MP primary sensor which is clubbed with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with OIS and 117-degree FoV, and another 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens which has 120-degree FoV and also a Gimble stabilization mode for videos. To capture selfies, the device accommodates a 32MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture at the front.

The LG Wing is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is aided by Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone has been announced with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage option. The device also has support for additional 2TB microSD card. Software-side is handled by Android 10 OS topped with a custom LG skin.

The device offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and is also Mil-STD 810G certified for durability. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device is powered b a 4,000 mAh battery and has 10W wireless and 25W fast wired charging tech support.

LG Wing Price And Sale Dates

LG hasn't revealed the pricing of the device yet. However, the device is said to go on sale starting October in Sout Korea. It will later be introduced in the global markets. It remains to be seen if the company plans to bring this device to the Indian market anytime soon or we will have to wait for a while.

