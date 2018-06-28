LG X2 announced with 5-inch display, fingerprint sensor and more

LG has introduced its X2 as its latest budget smartphone in Korea. The smartphone is unveiled via a press release on the LG's social blog. Earlier there were many leaks and rumors about the smartphone which has been confirmed in the press release. The devices come with low-end specs and of course with a matching price range.

The USP of the LG X2 is probably its 8-megapixel camera sensor which comes with 'Auto Shot' feature. This feature recognizes faces automatically when you take a self-portrait.

LG X2 specifications

The LG X2 comes sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon processor clubbed with a 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory with a microSD card.

On the camera part, the LG X2 comes with a single module camera sensor with the 8-megapixel rear camera along with a LED Flash. The rear camera offers features like 'Auto Shot' and 'Quick Share' which will allow the user to share the pictures instantly via SNS or messages. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for better selfie and video calling feature. Apart from the camera sensor the rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner on it.

Connectivity wise the LG X2 offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone is 144.8 x 71.9 x 8.2mm and weighs around 152grams.

The X2 is backed by a 2500mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) which might disappoint some users who are looking forward to the latest Android OS.

The smartphone will be available in Aurora Black color option. In terms of pricing the smartphone is launched at 198,000 Korean Won (US$ 176 / Rs 12,170 approx) and will be available across four Korean operators from June 29.

According to the LG blog post, "The LG X2 will be available through four telecom operators including SK Telink, KTM Mobile, CJ HelloVision and U-Mobi. Customers who want to buy can conveniently choose between online and offline stores such as LG Best Shop and online shopping malls."

