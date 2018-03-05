LG X4 with support for LG Pay announced

Earlier this year, LG announced the LG X4+ smartphone. Now, the company has come up with the X4 with the model number LM-X410S smartphone in its home market. The latest device in the X series comes with similar display and processor as the X4+ but runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat among other differences.

LG X4 is priced at 297,000 won (approx. Rs, 17,800). The device will be available in Korea from major carriers such as LGU, KT and SKT. The company has announced the smartphone in two color variants - Black and Gold.

The LG X4 smartphone adorns a 5.3-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. At its heart, there operates a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with Adreno 308 graphics unit. The device comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB default memory capacity that can be further expanded using a microSD card. Running Android 7.1.2 Nougat, the LG X4 flaunts an 8MP primary camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

The latest smartphone from LG comes with a fingerprint sensor positioned below the camera at the rear. As seen in many other smartphones, this fingerprint sensor will help in clicking selfies. It is also stated that the fingerprint sensor can be tapped twice in order to capture a screenshot of the viewing screen. There is support for LG Pay, the payment solution offered by the company. LG Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service meant for the LG smartphones. On using compatible smartphones, users can make payments quickly and easily similar to Samsung Pay.

There are connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and GPS. The other goodies on board the smartphone are a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and HD DMB TV. Notably, the HD DMB feature offers support for mobile TV experience. The lights are kept on all through the day by a 3000mAh battery operating under its hood.