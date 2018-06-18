LG X5 with a 4500 mAh battery officially launched

LG has launched a new smartphone called the LG X5 in South Korea. The smartphone is priced at 3,63,000 KWR (Rs 22,300) and will be available via major telecom carriers like SKT and KT. The smartphone will be available via online and offline retail stores as well.

Just like the majority of the entry-level smartphones from LG, the LG X5 comes in a pseudo-metal like build, which is actually made using plastic material. The smartphone will be available in Morokan Blue Color with a rear-mounted active fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the smartphone also supports LG Pay, which means that the device is equipped with an NFC chip to support wireless payments.

Specifications

The LG X5 comes with a 5.5 inch HD (1080x720px) IPS LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio display offering wide bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone with an LG logo embedded on the bottom bezel of the smartphone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core chipset with 3 gigs of RAM and 32 gigs of onboard storage with support for micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone also has a dual SIM card slot, which supports two 4G SIMs. However, due to hardware limitations, only one SIM card can connect to the 4G network and the 2nd SIM will connect to either 3G/2G network.

The smartphone has a 13 MP rear-facing primary camera and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. Both cameras have their own flash units, which will help the smartphone to capture good-looking photos in the low light condition. The smartphone measures 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and weights at 171g including the sealed 4500 mAh battery.

Talking more about the battery, the 4500 mAH battery can easily last up to two working days on a single charge and constitutes as the major USP (the unique selling point of the LG X5). The phone has a micro USB port for charging and data syncing and also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 8 Oreo OS with custom LG skin on the top and there is no info from the company regarding the Android 8.1 Oreo update.

Conclusion

As of now, there is no information about the launch of the LG X5 in India. At this price point, the LG X5 might not be the greatest smartphone one can buy, given the features and specifications are not up to the mark, compared to the competition, except for the battery capacity.