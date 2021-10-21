List Of Vivo Smartphones To Receive FunTouch OS Beta Based On Android 12 News oi-Rohit Arora

Smartphones brands have started rolling out Android 12-based beta builds of their custom software skins. After Oppo, Vivo has now released the rollout schedule of the beta version of its FunTouch OS based on Android 12. The upcoming major software update has been teased for Vivo X, V, Y and S- series smartphones.

We are glad to see the number of devices listed in the rollout schedule. Even some budget handsets are a part of the scheduled rollout and will allow users to experience the latest features of Android 12 OS.

Below is the rollout schedule for the Android 12 based FunTouch OS Beta Version on various Vivo devices along with their roll-out dates.

• Vivo X70 Pro+ - End of November 2021

• Vivo X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, X60- End of December 2021

• V21 & Y72 5G- End of Dec 2021

• Vivo X70 Pro, V21e, V20 2021, V20, Y21, Y51A & Y31- End of January 2022

• Vivo X50 Pro, X50, V20 Pro, V20 SE, Y33s, Y20G, Y53s & Y12s- End of March 2022

• Vivo S1 & Y19- Early April 2022

• Vivo V17 Pro, V17, S1 Pro, Y73, Y51, Y20, Y20i & Y30 - End of April 2022

Notably, the new FunTouch OS will introduce the aforementioned Vivo devices to the Android 12 features and the improvements the new Google mobile OS brings along. One of the highlighted features of the Android 12 is the new Material You design, which introduces a new theme engine, intuitive widgets and smoother animations.

Not all widgets and theme features will make it to custom skins like the Vivo FunTouch OS; however, traces of Material You's design language will be seen in the user interface.

Moving on, the Android 12 introduces a native one-hand mode, better privacy and security standards with utilities like 'Privacy Dashboard', redesigned lock screen, better overall UI performance and improved battery life.

We have recently reviewed the Vivo X70 Pro+ with the Android 11 and will soon give our overview of the device's performance with the Android 12-based FunTouch OS update. Meanwhile, you can check out our detailed review of the Color OS 12 Beta based on Android 12 on the Oppo's Find X3 Pro flagship handset. The review will give you a fair idea of what to expect from your Oppo/Vivo handsets with the new software update.

