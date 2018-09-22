List of online store to buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro with exclusive offers

Xioami has recently launched its Mi 8 Pro smartphone in China on Wednesday. The company has also confirmed the global launch of the smartphone on soon but the dates are still not clear. If you are among the one who can't wait for the global launch then here is the list of websites from where you can order the smartphone and ship it internationally. The websites are also giving offers on the Mi 8 Pro.

Giztop

You can order the smartphone from Chinese website Giztop. The smartphone is listed on the website with the price tag of $549 (Rs 36,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Here is the link to check out the smartphone.

GeekBuying

You can pre-order the Mi 8 Pro from GeekBuying at $679.99 (Rs 44,627 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can apply the coupon code SLAQIRCM to get an additional discount of $30, with the discount the price will come down to $649.99.

Banggood

The famous Chinese e-commerce site Banggood give you the guarantees of the best price. The company will soon list the Mi 8 Pro on their website with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for $629.99. The gold and the black color variant are currently out of stock.

You can visit the site and activate the 'Alert Me On Arrival' notification. One good news for the Indian consumer is that you can ship the smartphone to India as Banggood have the option for international shipping.

You can also opt for the top-notch model of the Mi 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartp0hone will be up for sale on the website at $699.99. The smartphone will soon be listed on the website in gold and transparent color options. Currently, the smartphone is out of stock. If you are interested in the device then you can activate the notification which will alert you once the smartphone came back in stock.

Source