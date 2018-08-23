M-tech Mobile introduces its first flip phone – G Flip

M-tech Mobile, a manufacturer of affordable mobile phones, has introduced its first flip phone - G Flip. The phone comes with a mirror glass and is equipped with a 1000mAh battery that claims to offer 7 hrs talk time and 300 hrs standby time.

The dual SIM M-tech G Flip comes with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and features a rear digital camera. The phone offers multimedia experience with its FM radio, audio and video player with MP3/MP4/WAV support. It comes with an expandable memory of up to 16GB and offers features like Bluetooth, audio/video recording, auto call record and torch among others.

Priced at Rs 1,049, the G Flip comes in 3 bold colors - Gold, Rosegold, and Black. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and major e-commerce websites.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Goutam Kumar Jain, Director, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said, 'We are excited to launch our first flip phone - G Flip. Flip phones are quite a rage in India especially among young females who love to flaunt it as a fashion accessory. Stylish design with mirror glass. G Flip offers powerful battery back-up, functionality and affordability, all in one product. We are optimistic that our customers and channel partners will certainly love our new offering.'

In February, the company announced the rollout of its feature phone - Boss. The phone comes with a boom box speaker claiming to offer louder and clearer audio performance. The phone is equipped with a 2800mAh battery that offers 12 hours talk time and 300 hours standby time.

The dual-SIM feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QQVGA display and features a digital camera. It is equipped with a powerful torch offering illumination distance up to 10 meters. The M-tech Boss comes with a 32GB expandable memory and offers features like wireless FM radio, Bluetooth, audio/video recording, GPRS, video player [3GP,MP4], auto call recording and mobile tracker among others.

With its boom box speaker, the Boss offers much louder sound quality letting users get entertained like never before. Additionally, with its powerful battery life and a range of useful features, the Boss is a real treat for our customers.'

Priced at Rs 1,149, the Boss comes in 4 metallic colors - Black, Blue, Red, and Golden. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and e-commerce sites like Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Shopclues, Paytm among others.