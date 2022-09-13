Just In
- 32 min ago Video Shows How Crash Detection Feature Works on iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch
- 40 min ago How To Get Google Pixel 6A For Rs. 27,699 During Flipkart Big Billion Days
- 48 min ago Apple iPhone 14’s eSIM-only Setup Won’t Go Down Well With Everyone; Here’s Why
- 14 hrs ago Blaupunkt 4K QLED TVs Launched Google TV Support on Flipkart; Features, Price, Offers
Don't Miss
- News 9-day 'Brahmotsavam' in Tirumala to begin on Sep 27
- Automobiles 450 BYD e6 Electric MUVs Sold Across India - 520km Range, 71.7kWh Battery Pack & More
- Movies Hansal Mehta Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad After Fan Blames Him For Giving A Flop Film To Her
- Finance Buy Computer Age Management Services With a Target Price Of Rs. 3,000: Motilal Oswal
- Lifestyle Pitru Paksha 2022: Personality Traits Of Babies Born During This Phase
- Sports Road to UFC: Semifinal Line Up, Date, Timing and Broadcast Information
- Education DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Portal Link Now Active; Apply At admission.uod.ac.in
- Travel Incredible Things To Do In Hanoi: Capital of Vietnam
Made in India Google Pixel Could Soon Be a Reality
Amidst all the US-China tension and the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of companies are now planning to expand their manufacturing footprint to other countries to reduce their dependency on China. While Apple is currently doubling down on manufacturing iPhones in India, Google is also said to have a similar idea, to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India.
According to reports, a smartphone manufacturing company based in India is likely to manufacture around half a million to one million Pixel smartphones per year, which constitutes 10 to 20 percent of the total smartphone production from Google. The report also suggests that Google has neither denied nor confirmed the ongoing development.
Looking at this number, it looks like Google will gradually shift the production of Pixel smartphones to select Asian sub-continents like India and Vietnam in the coming days. However, China will still have a stronghold, as a lot of components are still being manufactured in China, while it is only the final assembly that will happen in India.
It is also said that Google's CEO Sundar Pichai is also reviewing the idea of manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India. While this helps Google to reduce dependency on China, it is also expected to bring down the prices of the Pixel smartphones in India, as the company will be able to save a lot of money by cutting down on the import duty.
COVID-19 was an eye-opener for a lot of brands that only had manufacturing facilities in China. During the pandemic, a lot of brands face issues related to the supply chain due to the strict COVID-19 protocols from the Chinese Govt. While most Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo already manufacture their phones in India, brands like Google are still reliant solely on China when it comes to hardware manufacturing.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470