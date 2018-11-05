‘Make in India’ should focus beyond Smartphones: Report

Government's proactive role is as critical in demand generation as in the enablement of 5G in India, according to a report from market research firm techARC.

The report said that there is an important rural applicability of 5G as in urban areas. 5G can increase the digital presence in rural India.

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Principal Analyst, techARC, said, "The government has a critical role in the demand generation in case of 5G services. The initial feasible use cases are expected to come from organizations including the government. Hence, the government's role is equally indispensable in the demand creation as in the technology enablement."

'Make in India' should focus beyond Smartphones. A lot of 5G device types will be required other than Smartphones.

The government should not haste in 5G auctions. The ecosystem does not seem to reap from it before 2020," said the report.

Faisal said, "Considering the preparedness of the telecom ecosystem, the optimal use of 5G can only start after 2020, which is when the spectrum auctions should take place. Else, we may auction the spectrum which will largely remain unutilized for a few years."

To recall, research firm Gartner also said 5G networks may be as much as 10 times more efficient than 4G networks.

The firm said with this new level of network capability, communications service providers (CSPs) can secure future market opportunities with manufacturers of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in the fields of driver safety and data processing and management. 5G will also provide passengers of AVs with high-quality infotainment services.

"As a result, 5G networks make CSPs an important partner for enhanced vehicle systems, be it for safety, data analytics or entertainment," said Gartner.

The firm said that AV systems and sensors will generate unprecedented amounts of data.

This will allow automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to extract valuable data insights while limiting the associated provisioning costs, Gartner added.