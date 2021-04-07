Many LG Smartphones Might Get Android 11 Update Soon; Here’s The List News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG has already confirmed that it is shutting down the smartphone business and will focus on other areas like electric vehicle components, connected devices, robotics. However, the brand also said that it will continue to sell the existing lineup. The company is also working Android 11 updates for slew of devices. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a list of LG smartphones which all are going to get the Android 11 update.

Relief. LG will roll out Android 11 update to several of its smartphones.#LG pic.twitter.com/qJBLoohqAb — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 7, 2021

List Of LG Phones Which Will Receive Android 11 Update

As per the list, the LG G8X will receive the Android 11 update by Q3 of 2021 which still under testing process. On the other hand, the LG Velvet 5G will get the update by this month. Other smartphones of the list include the LG Velvet 4G, LG G8s, LG Wing, LG K52, and the LG K42. Apart from the LG Velvet 5G, other devices are in the testing phase.

According to the previous report, the company has suffered a loss of USD 4.5 billion in the last five years. The company was looking for buyers for its mobile phone business. Moreover, the brand might shut down the mobile phones business by end of July 2021. However, the company is also confirmed to provide all kind of services for its existing smartphones.

In the same news, the LG W41 series is the latest smartphones from the brand which comprises the LG W41, W41+, and the W41 Pro. The price of these smartphones starts at Rs. 13,490. In terms of features, they come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Full Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphones have the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the handsets with fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. For cameras, the devices have a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth, and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, they flaunt an 8MP camera for selfies and videos.

Other features include a rear-positioned fingerprint scanner for security, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi, dual SIMs, 4G for connectivity. Lastly, the smartphones measure 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3mm in dimensions and weigh 201 grams.

