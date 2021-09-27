MarQ M3 Smart Launched In India: Sale To Debut In October News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

MarQ by Flipkart is known for its electronics appliances that were launched in India. Now, the company has come up with its first smartphone - MarQ M3 Smart. This is a budget smartphone from the company targeted at price-conscious consumers and is expected to compete against similar offerings from Redmi, Realme, Infinix, etc.

MarQ M3 Smart Specifications

When it comes to specs, MarQ M3 Smart bestows a 6.08-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It is fitted with a 2.5D curved glass display with a notch at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor.

In terms of hardware, the MarQ smartphone launched by the Flipkart brand is equipped with an octa-core 1.6GHz processor along with a single storage configuration comprising 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot to support additional storage space. A 5000mAh battery sans any fast charging technology backs the device.

The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the top left corner of the rear panel. It uses a 13MP camera sensor and a bokeh lens along with an LED flash unit. The camera unit is touted to include features such as beauty mode, night mode, slow-motion video recording, and time-lapse. Running Android 10 out-of-the-box, the MarQ M3 Smart is packed with standard connectivity aspects including dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. As it is a budget smartphone, it misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor.

MarQ M3 Smart Price

This device was launched in the country for Rs. 7,999 and bestows modest specifications. While its sale is slated for October during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, which will debut on October 7 and go on till October 12. The MarQ smartphone will be available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 6,299 during this sale and will up for purchase in two color options - Black and Blue.

Given that the sale will provide additional discounts, we can expect it to also come with benefits such as no-cost EMI, mobile protection and exchange benefits. There will be an additional partner offer as well for ICICI and Axis Bank users.

Best Mobiles in India