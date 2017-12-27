Mass production of Samsung Galaxy S9 duo to start in January

As this year is coming to a closure, smartphone enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The handsets have lately been enjoying quite a lot of attention from fans, and we have come across some new information regarding them.

According to a report by Business Korea, Samsung has already started receiving parts for building the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus from its suppliers. And, the mass production of the Galaxy S9 duo is scheduled to begin in January 2018. The report further claims, the company will announce the flagship smartphones some time in February, but they will not hit the shelves before early March.

One of the first parts that Samsung has received is the stacked circuit board called SLP (Substrate Like PCB). It is a system board design in which the chips are held tightly so that there is enough space available for adding other components like larger batteries. It is worth noting that the Apple iPhone X also uses a similar kind of motherboard design.

Five suppliers are said to be providing the SLP for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Samsung wants to add one more supplier in February. So we may take it as a hint that the Galaxy S9 duo may come with larger batteries than their predecessors.

The South Korean tech giant has begun the mass production of camera modules for its upcoming flagship duo. The Galaxy S9 is said to feature such a camera setup at the front, that it will include an iris scanning camera as well as a photography camera.

As per the report, the Galaxy S9 Plus will be the first Galaxy S series phone to feature dual rear cameras. The Galaxy S9, on the other hand, will come with a single rear camera.

A separate report by Slashleaks suggests Samsung has decided to retain the 3.5mm audio jack on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. The website allegedly shows a USB-C flex cable that would be used on the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo.

We expect to see the unveiling of Samsung's upcoming flagship phones at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona.