MediaTek Filogic SoCs To Make IoT Devices Smarter With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 News oi-Rohit Arora

MediaTek is all set to make IoT devices smarter and more responsive to voice commands and other gestures. The chipmaker has announced two new Filogic Single-chip solutions to enhance the wireless and radio connectivity performance of IoT devices such as smart speakers, smart displays, smart lights, etc. The new chips- Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A will bring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to IoT devices for better performance.

MediaTek Filogic 130 and 130A are single-chip solutions that integrate a microprocessor (MCU), AI engine, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, and a power management unit (PMU) into a single chip. The Filogic 130A also integrates an audio digital signal processor to allow device makers to easily add voice assistants and other services into their products.

This will enable manufacturers to make IoT devices easily adaptable to smart features for better performance.

Better AI Processing & Robust Security

The new MediaTek chips will add more AI processing power and better security to IoT devices. As per MediaTek, the new CPUs are all-in-one solutions to deliver energy-efficient, reliable, and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs that are ideal for a wide range of IoT devices.

The Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A both support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz, along with advanced Wi-Fi features such as target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS), and WPA3 Wi-Fi security.

Importantly, the new solutions support advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coexistence, which should enable reliable Wi-Fi connectivity even when Bluetooth devices are in use at the same time.

More Responsive To Voice Commands

Moving on, the new MediaTek single-chip solutions integrate an Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller which is supported by embedded RAM and external flash, and an integrated front-end module (iFEM) that supports low noise amplifier (LNA) and power amplifier (PA) functionality.

Future IoT devices powered by the new MediaTek Filogic 130A should offer better responses to voice commands, thanks to an integrated HiFi4 DSP for more accurate far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capability with voice activity detection, and trigger word support.

MediaTek also mentions that the Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A are designed to maximize power efficiency in the smallest and lowest-power form factor, allowing devices to achieve Energy Star and Green Appliance ratings and certifications. That said, the smart speakers that constantly require electrical power should consume less power if they are backed by MediaTek's new Filogic solutions.

Lastly, the new MediaTek Filogic SoCs also support secure boot and hardware crypto engines for robust security capabilities and support a variety of interfaces including general-purpose IOs such as SPI, I2C, I2S, IR input, UART, AUXADC, PWM, and GPIO interfaces to make the design process easier.

MediaTek has also announced a flagship chipset- Dimensity 9000 to take on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 and 888 SoCs. The new Dimensity 9000 is the world's first 4nm chipset and utilises ARM's new v9 architecture. The flagship SoC features ARM's revolutionary core architectures and is also the world's first smartphone processor to incorporate Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity standards.

Moreover, the new sub-6GHz 5G chipset is also the first smartphone chip to use a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. With such feature-packed top-level SoC, MediaTek is now in the big leagues and will give a tough time to Qualcomm's reign in the mobile CPU market.

We can't wait to test and compare the computing prowess of upcoming Android flagships in 2022 that will be powered by the new MediaTek and Qualcomm top-end SoCs. Stay tuned for a power-packed year full of Android flagships backed by MediaTek and Qualcomm.

