MediaTek introduces “Helio A” series chipset

MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled its "Helio A" series with the new "Helio A22" system-on-chip (SoC).

"The Helio A Series continues our vision of a mobile marketplace that is accessible to everyone, where high-end features are not limited to high-end devices. As we've seen, mid-market growth continues to explode and there continues to be consumer interest in powerful and quality devices that offer them the best value," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit at MediaTek.

He said: "With Helio A22, device makers can bring to market innovative devices that provide consumers unparalleled mobile experiences in the mid-range, including incredible performance, long battery life and advanced photography and AI enhancements."

With the powerful quad-core performance, incredible camera features, AI enhancements and power efficiency, the Helio A series is optimized for devices that offer a great value without sacrificing modern capabilities and features.

The new Helio A22, the first chipset in its Helio A Series, is set to redefine what consumers can expect and demand in their smart devices, the firm said.

The Helio A22 is built with advanced 12nm FinFET fabrication technology to deliver high performance with greater power efficiency.

The chipset optimizes power for each task to extend device battery life, enabling users to do more with their devices for longer. Helio A22 also has AI features to take advantage of the MediaTek NeuroPilot software development kit extensions and third-party AI applications.

According to the company, Helio A22 offers exceptional camera capabilities, taking photography to the next level with AI enhancements.

It supports up to 13+8 megapixels dual-camera setups at 30 frames per second (FPS) and a single camera operating mode of up to 21 megapixels. Device makers can create stunning, large-screen devices with the Helio A22's 20:9 HD+ display support.

Additionally, the chipset supports the latest AI frameworks, including Google Android Neural Networks API (Android NNAPI), so developers can seamlessly build AI applications for Helio A22-powered devices.

Advanced connectivity is at the heart of the Helio A22 with an innovative RF design for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi co-existence. The chipset both Cat-4 and Cat-7 4G LTE performs for fast connectivity and packs a dual 4G SIM with VoLTE and ViLTE.

+Also, A22 supports both LPDDR3 and the newer, faster LPDDR4 for more customer design flexibility.

The Helio A22's GNSS location enhancements enable 57 percent faster TTFF, a 10 percent improvement in accuracy and up to 24 percent lower power operation compared to previous generation chipsets.

With 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, MediaTek's Helio A22 offers higher bandwidth and throughput, resulting in improved online gaming, multimedia and communications experiences for users. Also, the chipset supports BT5.0 for longer transport distance and higher speeds suitable for smart home devices.