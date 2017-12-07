MediaTek launches smartphone design training programme in India

In a bid to build closer partnerships with domestic companies to create new, India-designed products, MediaTek announced today the launch of its second Smartphone Design Training Program in collaboration with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The program, an annual initiative since 2016, nurtures talent in India's fast-growing handset industry.

With the Smartphone Design Training Program, MediaTek supports the broader "Make in India" initiative to transform India into a global smartphone design and manufacturing hub. The one-of-a-kind program prepares design engineers and talented individuals in the mobile industry with tools, insights, and expertise necessary for a successful Indian smartphone industry. Submissions of applications for the programme have begun from today and you can click here for more details.

MediaTek, a key partner to the country's growth story, is taking its commitment a step further to support domestic innovation and smartphone design and production. MediaTek will offer expertise, foster development of talent, and build closer partnerships with Indian companies create new, India-designed products for its market.

"Since opening our Noida office in 2004, we have seen expansive growth in India's mobile market sparked by incredible talent emerging in the engineering and design fields," said Grant Kuo, Managing Director of MediaTek India. "We introduced our Smartphone Design Training Program last year to facilitate and accelerate continued education and training of India's mobile talents. This year, we aim to provide a greater depth of specialization and customization to prepare India's next generation of design engineers."

"MediaTek's support for 'Make in India' and our Digital India initiative have delivered a massive leap forward for handset design advancements in India, and the impact of this crucial program will surely continue to be felt across our nation in its second year," said Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. "The experience participants gain -- in the classroom and on-location at MediaTek's Taiwan headquarters -- continues to pay dividends for handset design engineers in India and we're grateful for this continued partnership with MediaTek."

Encouraged by the Smartphone Design Training Program's popularity in its first year, MediaTek is introducing three new specialized training modules in 2018 for RF, multimedia, and system, respectively. Further, the company has divided the second-year program into two parts for added convenience and schedule flexibility: week-day lecture sessions held in India for six weeks; thereafter, participants will travel to Taiwan for three weeks of hands-on and library intense training.

The program kicks off on January 19, 2018, with a series of courses centered on theory running through February 2, 2018. Following a two-week break, participants will travel to Taiwan on March 10, 2018, for a three-week session with the lead engineers and R&D personnel from MediaTek and handset key component ecosystem partners at MediaTek headquarters. Key aspects of the program include:

Digital, analog, cellular RF, wireless connectivity, and multimedia workshops

Hands-on practice and training including all key components of handset

Mobile phone eco-system & library tours in Taiwan

MediaTek is looking for experienced design engineers with a minimum of five years of experience as well as candidates with excellent academic credentials and a minimum of two years of work experience (of which at least one full year must be in the telecom industry). To be considered for placement within the 2018 class of 45 highly qualified individuals.