MediaTek partners with Google to bring AR, Lens Visual Search in Mid-Range smartphones

Chipmaker MediaTek has announced that it completed testing and enablement of ARCore and Google Lens on MediaTek's high-performance Helio P90 chipset.

MediaTek also said that it is closely working with Google to ensure its newest addition to the successful Helio P series family - Helio P90 - delivers an optimized foundation to enable augmented reality (AR) experiences that transform the way people play, shop, learn, create and experience the world together.

"MediaTek has a long history of working with Google to make advanced, new premium, mobile technology accessible to consumers at mid-range price points. With our latest collaboration we enable more smartphone users to experience the power of AR and Lens visual search in their daily lives," said TL Lee head of Mediatek's wireless business unit.

Lee said, "Now that Helio P90 is ARCore and Google Lens ready, we'll be working closely with OEMs to provide them with comprehensive support so they can quickly design and bring devices to market that are optimized for AR applications and Lens."

The chipmaker said that it is enabling this technology across its portfolio and Helio P series with Helio P60, and Helio P70, already certified for ARCore and Google Lens.

ARCore brings powerful AR capabilities to smartphones at Google scale so developers can build captivating mobile AR experiences without the need for additional hardware or complexity.

Furthermore, the company is working closely with Google to pre-test ARCore on its Helio P90 chipset to provide OEMs, developers, and users a superior experience.

MediaTek also optimized the Helio P90 camera software performance to support Google Lens, which lets you search what you see, get stuff done faster, and interact with the world around you.

It will also provide robust software support for Google Lens to make it easier for its OEMs to develop innovative devices across portfolio tiers and bring more consumers the power to identify popular plants and animals, learn about landmarks, find products online and see similar styles, and more.

The company will support ARCore and Google Lens on Helio P90 beginning in Q4 2018 for devices built to run the latest Android software, Android Pie and it will be extending support for ARCore and Google Lens to other chipsets in its Helio portfolio in 2019.