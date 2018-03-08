Meizu 15, 15 Lite, 15 Plus, and E3 listed on Android’s official website before launch

Meizu 15

Meizu 15 will likely come with a full-screen display but there seem to be significant bezels on the smartphone and they are quite thick as compared to phones that have already been launched with a similar design.

There is a circular fingerprint scanner at the bottom bezel while the top bezel houses the front camera. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch display with a18:9 aspect ratio. The handset offers 4GB of RAM and comes in two memory variants, 64GB and 128GB. The listing shows that the device is running on Android 7.1.1.

Meizu 15 Lite

Meizu 15 Lite seems to be similar to its base variant Meizu 15 with similar design and a 5.5-inch display. The only difference seems to be in terms of storage variants where this Lite version offers 32GB and 64GB of ROM. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2. Well, this smartphone will basically be a toned down version of the 15.

Meizu 15 Plus

Yet again, Meizu 15 Plus is similar to the phones that we have already talked about. The only difference with this model seems to be its bigger size. The phablet comes with a 6-inch display. The device comes in two 64GB and 128GB variants. Unlike Meizu 15 and 15 Lite, this model features 6GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 7.0.

We must say that we were expecting a better and more improved design considering these smartphones are anniversary edition phones. The company can make up for the loss with better software and hardware aspects. The 15 series are said to be launching in April in line with the company's anniversary celebrations.

Meizu E3

Meizu E3 has also been listed on the website. This model looks promising in terms of design. Meizu E3 will come with a 6-inch full-screen display which will have an 18:9 aspect ratio. The listing reveals that the smartphone will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will run Android Nougat 7.1.1

Meizu via its Weibo account has confirmed that the new Meizu E3 smartphone will be unveiled at an event at the National Convention Center in Beijing on March 21. The event will reportedly start around 9:30 PM local time.