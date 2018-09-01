Meizu 16X spotted on TENAA certification with SD 710, 6GB RAM and in-display fingerprint sensor

After the launch of the Meizu 16 and 16 Plus smartphones earlier this month, it seems that the company is preparing to launch another smartphone very soon. The Meizu 16X is on the way to its launch as the smartphone with model number M872Q has been certified by Chinese certification website TENAA. The listing suggests that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of the latest Snapdragon 845, while the other specifications are expected to be the same.

Meizu 16X specifications

The Meizu 16X sports a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2160 pixels, along with 10000: 1 aspect ratio, and 430cd/m2 brightness with 402 PPI. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 10nm SoC (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU.

The handset will be backed by a 6GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. The Meizu 16X runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS.

On the optical front, the Meizu 16X features a dual camera setup with a 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens, 1/2.3″ Sony IMX380 sensor, 1.55μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, Four-axis OIS, PDAF, laser auto-focus, and secondary 20MP telephoto lens, Sony IMX350 sensor, f/2.6 aperture, 6-LED ring LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and also supports AI face unlock feature.

On the connectivity part, the handset offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers. The Meizu 16X also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3010mAh or 2950mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging support. The Meizu 16X is said to come in Matte black, Ceramic white and Frosted Gold color options. The device is expected to be announced in September along with the M8 Lite.