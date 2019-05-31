Meizu 16Xs Launched With 46MP Triple Camera Setup —Price,Specification, and Key Features & More News oi-Karan Sharma

Meizu the Chinese smartphone maker has launched its latest 16Xs in the home country today. The company has managed to bring all the latest features to the smartphone to attract more consumer base in the country. The highlights of the smartphone are its 46-megapixel rear camera and a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Alongside the company has also launched its new EP2C Type-C headset. So here are the details of the smartphone which you don't want to miss.

Meizu 16Xs price

Meizu 16Xs is launched with a price tag of CNY 1,698 (approx Rs. 17,100) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-notch model with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is listed for CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,100). The smartphone will be available for sale in Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White colour options. The phone will go on sale from June 10. Apart from that, the EP2C Type-C headset will be up for grabs at CNY 129 (Approx Rs. 1,300).

Meizu 16Xs Specifications

Meizu 16Xs comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2232 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:6:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also packs a 612 GPU.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera with the combination of a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL +an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide camera + 5-megapixel sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Meizu 16Xs is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android Pie-based Flyme OS 7. On the connectivity part, it offers USB Type-C port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, and more.

Reasons To Buy Meizu 16Xs

The very first thing about the smartphone is it's price effective, at this price point the company is offering a really good deal, along with the full-view display, triple rear camera and a powerful processor. However, the smartphone is yet to launch in Indian market but if it will launch with the same price point then it will give a good competition to brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and more.