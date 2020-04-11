Meizu 17 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Might Debut On April 26 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Meizu, the Chinese smartphone brand is said to be gearing up for the launch of a new flagship smartphone with 5G connectivity called the Meizu 17. The smartphone is one of the consistent visitors of the leaks factory and has been splashing via leaks for quite some time. This will be the first 5G smartphone which the company is expected to bring later this month. Here is everything you need to know:

The Meizu 17 is likely to arrive on April 26, 2020. The launch date has been tipped by the Meizu 17 official theme which has now been taken down. Notably, this date was not specifically mentioned on the leaked official theme images. However, the calculator app icon in the new theme notes the digits '170426' which indirectly points at Meizu 17, April 26.

The leaked images also show the design of the Flyme OS with a dark theme. While the version of the Android OS is not revealed by the images, the device is likely to launch with the new Android 10 OS. Also, as the leak has been removed and the launch date is being speculated based on the calculator app's digits, the certainty of its Meizu 17's launch can't be confirmed. We will have to wait for the company to announce its official launch date.

Meizu 17 Expected Hardware And Software Features

The Meizu 17 is said to launch with a Super AMOLED display which will be of 6.5-inches. The display will rock a punch-hole for the selfie camera and is said to offer a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which is said to be combined with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The leaks have suggested up to 256GB internal storage. But, it is unknown if there will be support for an external microSD card and if yes, up to how much. The Meizu 17 is speculated to arrive with four cameras on the back comprising a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor.

The main lens is said to be clubbed along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP telephoto sensor, and an additional 2MP sensor for bokeh shots. The device is probably going to use a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W mCharge technology.

