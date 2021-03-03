Meizu 18, 18 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Chipsets Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Meizu 18 series that includes the Meizu 18 and the Meizu 18 Pro has been launched in China. Both devices are based on the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and come in three storage configurations. However, you get some advanced features on the Pro model which are missing on the standard model. The Meizu 18 Pro is capable of 8K video recording and also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance.

Meizu 18 Price & Features

The Meizu 18 price starts in China at 4,399 Yuan (around Rs. 49,611) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, 4,699 Yuan (around Rs. 52,995) for the 256GB storage model and 4,999 Yuan (around Rs. 56,378) for 12GB RAM + 256GB model.

The Meizu 18 retains a 6.2-inch S-AMOLED E4 display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. It supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+. The Snapdragon 888 chipset handles the processing paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Meizu 18 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with 36W Super mCharge fast charging.

The Meizu 18 has a triple camera setup at the rear with a combination of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera with OIS support, a 16MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. At the front, it gets a selfie camera of 20MP.

Meizu 18 Pro Price & Features

On the other hand, the Meizu 18 Pro starts at 4,999 Yuan (around Rs. 56,378). In terms of features, the Pro model has a slightly larger 6.7-inch S-AMOLED E4 punch-hole screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Pro model packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 40W Super Wireless mCharge technology.

For imaging, the Meizu 18 Pro gets a 44MP Samsung GH1 selfie camera at the front and there is a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, and dual pixel autofocus support on its back. The main lens of the handset is assisted by a 32MP Sony IMX616 ultrawide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 3D ToF sensor.

However, both units share some similar camera features like Super Night View, AI dynamic tracking, and portrait blur mode. Besides, the handsets feature in-display fingerprint sensors and they run on Flyme 9 based Android 11 OS. On the connectivity front, they support dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and more. Lastly, there is no info regarding the global availability of these devices as of now.

Best Mobiles in India