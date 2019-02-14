Meizu announces Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition for Rs 48,200

Last year in December, Meizu launched its premium smartphone, the Meizu 16th for the masses. The device packs some top-of-the-line features such as an in-display fingerprint scanner a good looking display and a last year's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. Now, the company has launched a new variant of its latest flagship smartphone and has teamed up Astell & Kern to offer some accessories along with the smartphone.

The newly launched Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition smartphone has been priced at RMB 4,598 (Rs 48,287 approximately) and is launched in an Aurora Blue gradient color option. With this price tag, the smartphone becomes the most highly-priced Meizu smartphone ever.

As mentioned earlier, the company is also offering a bunch of accessories in the purchase of the Meizu 16th Hi-Fi Edition. The accessories bundled with the Meizu 16th new variant include Astell & Kern Bille Jean headphones and an Astell & Kern XB10 decoder.

The Astell & Kern Bille Jean headphones are developed by Jerry Harvey Audio and it has also patented a technology called Freqphase. This technology allows various frequencies to collectively reach the eardrum. The earphone's wires are encased in Kevlar material which allows for longer durability. The headphones also have a silver-plated copper core which helps in increasing the full dynamic range of the music being played on it.

On the other hand, the Astell & Kern XB10 decoder is designed in a circular shape which weighs just 23gms. The decoder comes with inbuilt DAC (digital to analog converter) and amp. The decoder supports dual-band 2.5mm balanced output and 3.5mm unbalanced output. The decoder can last to up to five hours with the help of its inbuilt battery unit. Currently, the company has not announced any official sale date of this variant, however, we will keep you posted with the further updates.

Meizu 16th specifications:

The Meizu 16th smartphone flaunts a 6-inch SUPER AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a pixel density of 402 ppi and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset which is combined with Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage which is non-expandable.

To capture images, the smartphone comes with dual rear camera setup with a primary 12MP lens combined with a 20MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with a 20MP front camera. Keeping everything up and running, there is a 3010mAh battery unit.