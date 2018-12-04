Meizu expected to launch M16, M6T and 16X in India on December 5

Meizu M16 smartphone:

Meizu had launched the Meizu 16 smartphone back in August this year in its hometown China. The Meizu 16 is a flagship offering by the company which sports an elongated 6-inch FHD+ display panel which has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

For optics, the Meizu 16 follows the trend of dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. To capture selfies, there is a 20MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor which is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with FlymeOS skin on top. While the device is being sold as Meizu 16, the Indian branding of the device will be Meizu M16.

Meizu 16X smartphone:

This is the other Meizu smartphone which is expected to be launched in India tomorrow. While the information on the specifications and features of the device is scarce, a report from Gadget 360 suggests that the device will pack a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM clubbed with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. For imaging, there will be a dual-rear camera setup and a 20MP front camera.

Meizu M6T smartphone:

Meizu will rename the Meizu 6T as Meizu M6T when it will be launched in India. This is a mid-tier offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer and it comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. In terms of optics, the smartphone will pack a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. To capture selfies there will be an 8MP camera up front.

Powering the Meizu M6T will be a MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat based on FlymeOS 6.2. Backing up the device will be a 3,300mAh battery unit.