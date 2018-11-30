Meizu to launch Meizu 16th in India soon to go up against Xiaomi and OnePlus 6T

There are many Chinese smartphone brands who has performed exceptionally well in the Indian smartphone market in terms of sales. Xiaomi is the number one brand in the country and OnePlus is leading the premium smartphone segment. Brands like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and Honor are also very popular. The only brand who has not gained that much traction in the Indian market is Meizu. Now a fresh report surfaced on the web indicating that the company is planning to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market.

Meizu is expected to bring three new smartphones in India which will go up against brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus. The company has also started teasing the arrival of the Meizu 16th on its Indian Twitter handle. It has been reported that the company is planning to launch to budget smartphone against Xiaomi and one premium smartphone to go up against OnePlus 6T.

The company has also started releasing teasers of the smartphone which indicates the arrival of Meizu 16th. Some rumors also suggest that the company will launch the smartphone in the first week of December.

There is no information or details on the specifications of the budget phones which Meizu is planning to launch in India. Back in August this year, the company announced the Meizu 16th in China. The premium smartphone sports a 6.0-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The smartphone is backed by 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The handset doesn't come with a microSD card slot.

On the optical front, it features a dual camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel camera sensors, along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is fuelled by 3,010mAh battery.

Right now, we don't have much information about the launch price of the phone. Hope we will get more reports about the pricing of the phone.

