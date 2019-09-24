ENGLISH

    Meizu M10 Smartphone Specifications Leaked: Pricing And Colors

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Meizu M10 handset has appeared via the e-commerce website AliExpress. And, the surfaced listing reveals the entire specs of the new smartphone. Some highlights of the phone are the 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 4,000 mAh battery with mCharge fast charging, and an Helio P25 (MT6757CD) chipset. The smartphone is available for sale across Chinese retailer website.

    Meizu M10 Smartphone Specifications Leaked: Pricing And Colors

     

    Revealed Specifications, Price, And Colors

    The smartphone features a display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels along with a tall aspect ratio of 19.6:9. Its SoC is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage. It ships with Android 9 Pie which is expected to be based on a stock version of Android. In terms of optics, the handset packs a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup. At the front, it sports an 8MP selfie sensor. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a face unlock feature.

    The smartphone price starts from $145 which roughly converts to Rs. 10,262 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Lastly, it is available in black, blue, white, and green color options. We can expect the mobile phone in the Indian market soon.

    Meizu is also working on its new smartphone with the M928Q model number. So far, we know that the device sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with slim-sized upper and lower bezels. The display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2232 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB ROM options. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie OS.

    It packs triple rear cameras which comprises a 12MP, an 8MP, and a 5MP sensor. While it houses a single 16MP camera lens at the front. The handset is fueled by a 4,400 mAh battery backup. Its connectivity aspects are a micro-USB port and a Bluetooth 5.0 wireless adapter.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
