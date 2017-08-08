Meizu M6 Note spotted online with a dual-camera and a faster CPU

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu is all set to unveil Meizu M6 Note smartphone in the homegrown market. Successor to Meizu M5 Note, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted online in a leak which talks about the smartphone's price and possible specifications.

As per the leak spotted by Chinese website MyDrivers, the new smartphone will be launched in the first week of September 2017 (Sept 6) in Beijing. Meizu M6 Note will be priced at 1,500 Yuan that roughly translates to Rs. 15,000 in the Indian currency.

The leaked report further suggests that the handset will be powered by MediaTek Helio P25 processor and will sport a metal body.

No other information is provided by the Chinese website regarding the possible specs; however GSMarena reports that the handset will sport a 5.5-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution. The information is mostly based on a leaked screenshot of the device's specs page.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in two variants. One variant will have 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and the more expensive version will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Meizu M6 Note is expected to have a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Looking at the specifications, we can say that Meizu M6 Note will be a lower mid-range Android handset and will fight the likes of Xiaomi, Lenovo and Motorola's sub Rs. 15k smartphones in the Indian market.

The sub Rs. 15,000 smartphones from these companies offer full HD screens, fingerprint scanners and even dual-cameras. We will have to wait for a while to find out what Meizu will offer in the camera department with the upcoming handset.

Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more on Meizu M6 Note.