Meizu M8c Lite Go and M8c pass through the FCC certification

Meizu is working on its upcoming smartphones and the phones have passed through the FCC certification. There are two phones spotted on the FCC with the model number M809L and M810L. Both the smartphone are rumoured to be marketed as Meizu M8 Lite and Meizu M8c respectively. The Meizu M8c Lite is said to be shipped as an Android Go phone, where the M8c will arrive as a regular budget segment smartphone.

Last month the company has confirmed that it is working on Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone, so can expect the Meizu M8c Lite to be the one which will be the Go Edition smartphone. According to the FCC listing, the M8c Lite will sport an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. On the front, the phone will house a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter.

Since it's a Go Edition it will come equipped with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition. On the other side, the M8c will sport a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor, along with a LED flash. On the front, the phone will set to come with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. It seems that the company has decided to skip dual-camera setup on both the phones.

Both the phones will have a dual-SIM support, the M8c Lite will have a CPU that is clocked at 1.4GHz. Both the Meizu M8c Lite and the Meizu M8c are compatible with 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, and 4G LTE networks that run on bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, and 40. Connectivity features include WiFi, Bluetooth.

The listing also includes a diagram, which provides details regarding the design of the Meizu M8c Lite. The diagram reveals a 3.5mm headphone jack placed on the top of the handset, on the other side the bottom part houses a microUSB, a microphone and the speaker grills. The power button and the volume rocker are situated at the right side of the phone. While the SIM card tray is placed on the left side of the unit.

So far there are not many details on the hardware specs of the smartphones. We need to wait for more rumors of maybe the official release of the smartphones. Until then take these rumors with the pinch of salt.

