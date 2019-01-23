Meizu might introduce its 'holeless' display smartphone today

While the year 2018 was primarily the year for notched display design smartphones, the year 2019 will apparently be ruled by the 'punch hole' display design smartphones. While the likes of Samsung, Honor, and Huawei have already introduced their smartphones with punch hole design, we can expect the other brands to release their device with the similar display panel in the future. However, it appears that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has some other plans in store for the masses and might not follow the trend of latest 'punch hole' display panel.

Meizu has now teased its upcoming smartphone on the Chinese website Weibo and the company claims that the device will feature a 'holeless' display panel. The company is also reportedly working on three other smartphones which it will be bringing this year and the upcoming devices will be backed by the latest Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset.

As per a report from GizChina, the teaser shared on Weibo is in Chinese and the text reads that "The world's first ______, it's time to show real technology, black technology, see you tomorrow!". The report further suggests that the attached image, that reads "World's first" is followed by a black bar. The word "holeless phone" is said to be hidden behind the image. Besides, the teaser also has a hashtag Meizu 16 flagship, suggesting an imminent launch and going by the post the smartphone might be released today itself.

Also, the upcoming flagship Meizu smartphone is said to deliver a full-screen user experience. The device might incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner and have minimal bezels around the display. The device might also support wireless charging feature. Currently, there is no word about the pricing and availability of the device, however, we will keep you updated on the same.