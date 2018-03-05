Meizu MX6 smartphone officially announced with 10-core mobile processor

The Chinese smartphone company, Meizu is taking every possible step to beat the competition from its rivals, including locals as well as top tier ones.

The company today has unveiled its new flagship smartphone to take on the high-end smartphones of competitors such as Xiaomi and LeEco, which have been disrupting the market, not only in China but in India as well.

Meizu finally took the wraps off its much awaited and rumored smartphone, dubbed as Meizu MX6, the successor of Meizu MX 5 launched last year around the same time period.

The company today hosted a launch event in Beijing, China, where it launched the MX6 smartphone, the successor of last year's MX5.

The new smartphone, brings notable upgrades in specifications and features, to beat the competition from Xiaomi Mi5, LeEco Le Max 2 and OnePlus 3 among others in this segment.

SEE ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: "We plan to launch Meizu m3s in India around August 2016," Leon Zhang, Meizu India

Design and looks:

With metal clad smartphones now in trend, Meizu would not want the MX6 look old fashioned in front of its competitor.

It dons a metal body design that resembles closely to the company's previously launched Pro 6 smartphones.

The unibody design of the MX6 looks pretty, especially because the company has placed the antennae grid to the sides of the phone, making the rear panel plain and smooth.

SEE ALSO: LG X Screen Launched in India at Rs. 12,990 Featuring Secondary Display, Always On Feature and More

Key specifications and features:

Speaking of the specifications, the MX6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display offering 1080p resolution for good viewing experience. Though, we cannot comment on how bright, sharp and good the display is, until we use it!

SEE ALSO: 5 Best Mid-Range Phones With Awesome Battery

As for processor, Meizu MX6 is powered by a 1.39 GHz deca-core MediaTek's Helio X20 chipset, paired with Mali-T880 GPU to take care of processing and ensure smooth performance of the device.

The deca-core processor on the phone will power it up to pit against the Snapdragon 820 CPU based Xiaomi Mi5, LeEco Le Max2, and OnePlus 3. There is 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, clubbed with the chipset.

In the photography department, Meizu MX6 offers a 12MP primary camera with LED flash, PDAF and more, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The MX6 is runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, topped with the company's own Flyme 5.2.2 OS, which brings additional apps and software features on table.

SEE ALSO: Pokémon Go will soon get the Mythical Pokémon Mew

Also, there is a fingerprint scanner integrated within the mTouch home button of the device. Other features in the phone include a 4,000mAh battery with quick charge support (as they call it 'mCharge'), dual SIM support, 4G connectivity, and other standard connectivity options.

Accessorize it right!

Loop Jacket Smart Cover

Meizu has introduced Smart Cover with the MX6 called Loop Jacket. The Smart Cover essentially will offer a round clock display in the center and will alert user when there is a new notification arrives on the phone. It is announced at a price of 79CNY (Rs 800 approx.)

Lifeme BTS 30

At the same time, Meizu has also announced a bluetooth speaker as an addition to its accessory portfolio. Dubbed as Lifeme BTS 30, the speakers will be made available at 399CNY (Rs. 4,000 approximately).

SEE ALSO: Next gen Motorola Moto Z and Moto X to have better camera, for low light photography

Meizu MX6 - Pricing and availability:

Meizu has been at par with its rivals with aggressive pricing of its products. The MX6 smartphone is also priced strategically to give a tough competition to its rivals, though its price is higher than the last year’s MX5. The Meizu MX6 has been priced at 1999CNY, translating to approximately Rs. 20,000. Further, the phone will come in four color variants including Gray, Silver White, Silver Black and Gold.

The phone will be available in China from July 30th, however, we currently have no official statement from the company about the India release so far, however, we’ll find out soon. Stay tuned till then.