Meizu Note 9 appears on TENNA with Snapdragon 675 processor

The Chinese smartphone company Meizu seems to have picked up a pace for its smartphones this year. The company had recently reappeared in the Indian market with its Meizu 16th, Meizu 6T and Meizu C9 smartphones towards the end of 2018. This year as well, the company released its first port-less and button-less smartphone called Meizu Zero. Now, the company is working on another smartphone which suggests we might see some more Meizu releases this year.

The next Meizu smartphone which is expected to be unveiled is the Meizu Note 9. The device has been leaked previously online revealing some of the specifications and features which it will pack. This time, the smartphone has made its way to the Chinese certification website TENNA suggesting an imminent launch. The TENNA listing confirms some of the earlier leaks and rumors related to the upcoming Meizu 9 smartphone.

Besides, the TENNA listing of the Meizu Note 9 smartphone suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be a mid-range offering by the Chinese smartphone brand. Backing up the rumors, the listing reveals a tall 6.2-inch display panel at the front of the device. The smartphone is seen with a mid-range Snapdragon 675 chipset onboard. Earlier it was leaked with Snapdragon 6150 SoC which is a codename for the Snapdragon 675 chipset. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,900mAh battery unit which is 100mAh less than the recent leaks suggested.

Some other leaks reveal that the smartphone will offer a 48MP primary camera sensor. This is similar to the one seen on the recently launched Honor View20 and the Redmi Note 7 smartphones. It is not immediately clear as to when Meizu will release its next mid-range smartphone for the masses, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

