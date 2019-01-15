ENGLISH

Meizu Note 9 leaked renders suggest Snapdragon 6150 SoC and 48MP camera sensor

The Meizu Note 9 is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch display panel with a waterdrop notch on top of it.

By

    Meizu, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had recently made a comeback with the release of three new smartphones, i.e, the Meizu 16th, Meizu 6T, and Meizu C9. Now, it appears that the company is prepping up for its next smartphone release in the market. This time, we are coming across the reports of an upcoming Meizu smartphone which is the Meizu Note 9. A recent post by company's CEO Jack Wong suggests some of the key specifications which the device will pack. Also, some renders of the device have also been leaked giving us a fair picture at the specifications and features which it will pack.

    Meizu Note 9 leaked renders suggest Snapdragon 6150 SoC

     

    The post shared by Wong hints that the upcoming Meizu Note 9 might be powered by a Snapdragon 6150 chipset and could also pack a 48MP camera lens for better imaging and videos. Besides, the latest leaks and rumors surrounding the smartphone suggest that the device might boast a display with a teardrop notch.

    Let's have a look at the rumors specifications and features of the upcoming Meizu Note 9 smartphone:

    The Meizu Note 9 is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch display panel with a waterdrop notch on top of it. For imaging, the device might sport a dual-lens camera setup comprising of a 48MP Samsung GM1 camera sensor. This is the same sensor which is used by the Redmi Note 7 and also the Galaxy A8s. The smartphone is further said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6150 chipset and backing up the unit will be a big 4,000mAh battery unit.

    Currently, there is no official confirmation from Meizu on the upcoming Note 9 smartphone and we don't have any information as to when this device will make its way to the market officially. We are waiting for some more information to be available on the same and will keep you updated with the same. 

    Source

    Read More About: meizu smartpones news leak rumors Mobile
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
