Meizu Pro 7 with Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge-like curved screen and specs coming on September 13!

Earlier this year, Meizu introduced an even better range of flagship phone with the launch of its Pro 6 smartphone. Just a few months after the Pro 6, it launched another power packed smartphone, called the MX6 that boasts deca-core chipset in July.

Now reports have it that the Chinese company is prepping to end the year with another powerful device in its kitty. It is all set to take the wraps off the next generation model of the Pro 6 in an event scheduled for September 13.

Just six months after launching its Pro 6 flagship handset, the company will announce the Pro 7 smartphone at its upcoming event. The company's event teaser says "Pro than Pro", indicating specs upgrades in the upcoming smartphone.

Rumored Specifications:

As per rumors, the Meizu Pro 7 takes design cues from iPhone and Samsung S7 smartphones. It's curved display design which has an uncanny resemblance with the Galaxy S7. Also, it is expected to be powered by the Exynos 8890 chipset and comes with a 12MP camera, just like the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. If we go by the rumors, it might have a 5MP front snapper and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

With such powerful specifications on board, the Meizu Pro 7 seems a promising smartphone. Moreover, it does seem to be a good looking device due to its curved edged screen and an iPhone-like rounded corner frame. It will be interesting to see how Meizu will price the smartphone against the iPhone 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

