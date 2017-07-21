Meizu Pro 7 with Helio X30 chipset visits TENAA ahead of launch

Not even a week is left until the launch of Meizu Pro 7, but the smartphone still keeps appearing in leaks. However, today, it was spotted on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA. While the TENAA listing has not revealed much, it has put an end to the speculations about a particular feature of the Meizu Pro 7.

The listing has confirmed that Meizu's next flagship will be powered by a MediaTek Helio X30 chipset. Notably, it will be the first device to pack the said processor. To remind you, a report emerged a few days back claiming that instead of the Helio X30 SoC, the Meizu Pro 7will be powered by Samsung Exynos 8895 chip. Needless to say, the TENAA listing dismissed that possibility.

Talking about the Helio X30, it is a Deca-core processor that has two Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.5GHz, four Cortex-A53s at 2.2GHz and another four A35s at 1.9GHz. It supports 4K displays, up to 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Furthermore, it will carry support for 3x carrier aggregation, LTE cat-10 and Imagiq 2.0.

Other than that, we have also come to know that the Pro 7 will come with dual cameras at the back. The rear dual camera setup will be consisting of two 12MP IMX386 sensors manufactured by Sony.

Coming to the rest of the specifications, the Meizu Pro 7 is likely to sport a not-so-large 5.2-inch AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080p. As most of you know by now, the smartphone will arrive with a secondary E-ink display at the back.

Storage-wise, the device is tipped to have 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. There will also be a large 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on. In addition to this, the phone is expected to run on Meizu's own Flyme OS that is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.