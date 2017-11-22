Meizu smartphone with full screen design leaked online: Looks like the trend is catching up

If you look at the current smartphone market companies are adopting the new 18:9 standard in most of their latest handsets or flagships. Many leading smartphone brands have come out with full-screen design smartphones and OnePlus has been the latest brand to join the bandwagon.

As the trend is catching up, it looks like Meizu another Chinese manufacturer is also going in the same direction. The confirmation comes from a Weibo post where a photo of the alleged Meizu smartphone has been posted. It reveals that one of its upcoming phones will feature full-screen design. But this is no surprise as the 18:9 ratio is becoming standard in the smartphone domain.

Talking more about the leaked image, apart from the full-screen display, the fingerprint scanner which up until now has been on the front of Meizu smartphones will be moved to the back. It looks like it will be placed below the vertical dual camera setup. However, there seems to be a big bezel on the front which could actually fit the fingerprint scanner. This is quite an unusual design from Meizu.

But again it seems that the new Meizu device is in the early stages of its development. So the final version could be a different device. The smartphone seems to come with a metal rear panel as well. Unfortunately, there is no information on the name and specifications of this phone. WIth full-screen design, we want to see minimum bezels at the front.

Meanwhile, Meizu had earlier said it will be launching a FullView phone in 2018. So it might be some time before we get to see the final product. As for rumors and speculations, Meizu is expected to release a 3000 Yuan (roughly Rs. 29,394) full-screen phone in 2018. Other reports suggest that this smartphone could either be a successor to the Meizu M6 Note or the long-awaited Meizu MX7.

