Meizu Zero with port-less and button-less design pre-orders goes live

Meizu Zero has gone up for pre-orders on Indiegogo and apparently it carries a hefty price tag along with it.

By

    Last week, the Chinese smartphone brand unveiled the world's first port-less and button-less design smartphone for the masses. The device which is called Meizu Zero brings an interesting new design to the table. The device has got rid of ports, display hole and even keys which makes it look quite good. This is a flagship offering by the company which was announced last week in the company's hometown China. Now, the latest premium offering from Meizu is going up for pre-orders and interested users can reserve a unit for them.

    Meizu Zero with port-less and button-less design pre-orders goes live

     

    The Meizu Zero has gone up for pre-orders on Indiegogo and apparently it carries a hefty price tag which will burn a hole in your pocket. Meizu Zero is carrying a price tag of $1,299 (Rs 92,261 approx), this brings it in line with the other premium devices such as Apple iPhone XS Max and Pixel 3 XL. The pricing is quite high considering that the company usually offers pocket-friendly smartphones.

    The Meizu Zero will be made available in a limited quantity at first. The company will be releasing 100 units only at the beginning and it is currently unknown when will be the next batch rolled out. If you are interested in owning a port-less and button-less smartphone and are comfortable with the price tag then this is the time.

    Meizu Zero specifications and features:

    The Meizu Zero comes with a 5.99-inch OLED display panel that has an optical fingerprint scanner beneath. The device does not have any physical keys or ports which help it look more appealing. The smartphone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with an LPDDR4X RAM.

    The IP68 certification protects the device from water and dust and the company says it will function properly even with 2 hours 30 minutes under water. For imaging, there is a dual-lens camera setup at the rear comprising of a 12MP Sony IMX380 sensor and a 20MP IMX350 secondary sensor. We are waiting for the information on the India release of the device and will keep you posted on the same.

    Read More About: meizu sartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
