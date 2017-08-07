Mesuit case brings Android OS, dual SIM support and more to iPhone 6/6S at Rs. 9,990

The e-commerce portal Yerha.com has announced the launch of a new iPhone case called Jijia's Mesuit in India. This case comes with many additional features such as SIM card slot, battery, and storage. Also, this case comes with Android OS on board.

The Mesuit case was initially launched in July 2016 by the Chinese company Jijia. This case offers the best Android experience on iPhone with the help of an app that is available on the App Store. The Mesuit case is priced at Rs. 9,990 and is exclusively available via Yerha.com.

The Jijia Mesuit case is compatible with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s models. The case brings the dual SIM with dual standby functionality to these iPhone models, which is a feature that we have not seen on Apple device till date. The Mesuit case has a 1700mAh battery that is claimed to give an additional battery life of seven hours to the iPhone it is snapped onto.

The case also bundles 16GB of storage that can be used to store media content. Interestingly, with this storage space, users can store media files on the case instead of the iPhone and access the files using the Mesuit app.

Take a look at the functioning of the Mesuit case from here.

This case is a fully working mobile device that has its SIM card slot and modem as well. It runs on Android based on the Mesuit OS 1.0 along with Apus Launcher. The case lets you use the Android interface on iPhone and access the Play Store to download the apps those aren't available on the App Store. Interestingly, this case also lets you use two WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram accounts as well.

The Mesuit case measures 5.5mm in thickness and features a rugged textured back with a small bump at the bottom that will elongate the iPhone further. The extra bump comprises of more storage, SIM card slot, and battery. The case can be connected to the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s through the Lightning Port.