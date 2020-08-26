Mi 10 Now Available For Purchase Via Flipkart: Price Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced the Mi 10 is now available for purchase via Flipkart. The handset was only available on Amazon and Mi.com in the country. It comes in two storage variants including 128GB and 256GB. Both variants are now listed on the e-commerce site.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Mi 10 comes with a tag of Rs. 49,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 54,999. Now, consumers can grab the handset via Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com and it is offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey options.

Flipkart Offers On Mi 10

Flipkart has also included sale offers on the handset. Buyers can get five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There is also an exchange offer on the 256GB storage variant and you can get Rs. 16,200 off. In addition, there is also a no-cost EMI option with starting price Rs. 5,278 monthly.

Should You Buy Mi 10?

The flagship smartphone offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and 180Hz touch-sampling rates. For security purpose, it offers an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The company has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to power the smartphone. It also includes 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Mi 10 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The device gets its fuel from a 4,780 mAh battery with a 30W fast wireless charging. There is also a 10W reverse wireless charging.

For photography, you get a quad rear camera setup comprising of 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP cameras. With the primary sensor, you can capture 8K videos and 4K videos. It also supports Night Mode 2.0 which allows you to click the better image in low-light.

Upfront, the Mi 10 features a 20MP sensor for selfies and videos. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

