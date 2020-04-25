Mi 10 Youth Edition Spotted On TENAA Listing Ahead Of April 27 Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone - the Mi 10 Youth Edition which is also known as the Mi 10 Lite. The launch event is scheduled for April 27 in China. The smartphone is going to be the toned-down version of the original Mi 10. The company did launch a Lite version of the smartphone in Europe, but the Youth Edition is expected to be different.

Recently, the company has shared a series of camera samples, disclosing the 50x zooming capabilities of the smartphone. Now, the forthcoming smartphone has been spotted in TENAA listing revealing specifications of the phone ahead of the launch.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition is listed on the TENAA with a model number M2002J9E. The listing also shows images which reveals the design of the phone. The shared images show a similar design to what we have witnessed in previously leaked renders. The official posters of the upcoming phone has already revealed the camera alignment and rear panel design to some extent.

The TENAA listing suggests that the Mi 10 Youth Edition will flaunt a 6.57-inch AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also hinted towards a quad camera-setup that includes a 48MP primary camera sensor which is capable of recording 4K resolution video.

The listing suggests that the processor comes with a clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Mi 10 Youth Edition is said to arrive with 6GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB of onboard storage and the top-end variant will feature 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The smartphone is tipped to be fuelled by a 4,060 mAh non-removable battery.

According to the official teaser, the Mi 10 Youth Edition will sport a periscope sensor at the rear camera module with offers 50x ultra-far zoom, 5x optical zoom, and 10x hybrid zoom.

The smartphone with the same model number has also spotted in Geekbench test and it managed to score 611 and 1,917 points in the single-core test and multi-core test respectively. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the phone runs Android 10.

