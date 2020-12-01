Just In
Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power Stops By Google Play Console; Likely To Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 5G Models
Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 4G smartphone rebranded as the Redmi Note 9T in the global market. Until now, there was no information on the availability of the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 5G Pro in the international market. However, two new smartphones by the company have been spotted at the Google Play Console that suggests the aforementioned two devices could debut with different monikers globally. The latest devices to make an appearance online are the Xiaomi Mi 10i and the Redmi 9 Power.
Xiaomi Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power Specifications
Starting with the Mi 10i, the Google Play Console listing suggests this smartphone will be launching with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Just for reference, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G runs on this processor. The chipset will be accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU. The handset will come with a 6GB RAM option as the Chinese model.
The listing also suggests the Mi 10i be equipped with an FHD+display which will offer 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display will deliver a pixel density of 440 PPI.
Now moving to the Redmi 9 Power, the Google Play Listing reveals the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Its Chinese counterpart, i.e, the Redmi Note 9 5G is also driven by the same processor. This model is also listed with an FHD+ display that will offer a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The unit is listed with 4GB RAM. The firmware on both handsets will be Android 10 OS.
We currently don't have any information on when the company will launch the upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 4G smartphones in the global market. Also, it is just speculation that the company will be launching these devices with different monikers in the global market. We can't back any of these leaks until the company gives any official information on the same.
