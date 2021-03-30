Mi 11 Lite 5G Launched With Snapdragon 780G SoC; Standard 4G Model Also Makes Global Debut News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its new flagship smartphone series called the Mi 11. The standard variant debuted last year and now the brand has added the Mi 11 Lite, the Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 Ultra smartphones in China. The Mi 11 Lite has been launched with the slimmest ever profile on a premium 5G smartphone. The company has also launched this device with 4G network connectivity in the global market.

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Lite Key Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite packs a slightly smaller display compared to the Pro and the Ultra model. The handset features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display which has an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. This model also has a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. The panel comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and has HDR10+ certification as well.

It accommodates a 20MP camera inside the camera cutout for selfies and video calling. The imaging setup has three cameras here as well, but the specifications are different. The Mi 11 Ultra features a 64MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.

At its core, the Mi 11 Lite makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor. It is the first handset that uses this new Qualcomm mid-range 5G processor. The chipset is combined with Adreno 642 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The storage capacity this device offers is up to 512GB. There is an additional microSD card.

Notably, the company has also unveiled the Mi 11 Lite 4G model in the market. This smartphone has slight variations in hardware. The 4G model is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor instead of the Snapdragon 780G SoC.

The remaining hardware aspects are identical. Both Mi 11 Lite's 5G and 4G model run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS. Powering the smartphone is a 4,250 mAh battery aided by 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price

The Mi 11 Lite 5G variant can be purchased with a starting price label of EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 31,000), while the Mi 11 Lite 4G will be selling at an asking price of EUR 299 (approx RS. 25,000). The color options announced include white, pink, blue, green, and white.

Best Mobiles in India