Mi 11 Lite Also Under Development; Renders, Key Specifications Leaked

Xiaomi has officially introduced its new-generation flagship smartphone series with the launch of the Mi 11. The company has launched the handset in China and is said to have started working on the Pro variant as well. The leaks and rumors have shared some insight into the features which the Mi 11 Pro will offer. It seems that the company will be adding another device to this lineup in the form of Mi 11 Lite. A new leak has tipped the hardware as well as the renders of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Leaked Renders And Specifications

A video shared on YouTube channel The Pixel in Vietnam has revealed the renders as well as the specifications of the Mi 11 Lite. The leaked video suggests the upcoming smartphone will have similar design aspects as the standard Mi 11. The device is seen with a gradient rear surface and a square-shaped camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash.

The Mi 11 Lite will be arriving in black and blue shades as per the video. The front panel will have slim bezels (except for the chin). The device will feature a punch-hole at the center-top of the display for selfies and video calls. The panel will be flat. Both power and the volume keys will be positioned on the right spine.

Now coming to the leaked features, the tipster suggests the Mi 11 Lite will have a high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the leak doesn't reveal the display size, it suggests the panel type be an IPS LCD. The rear camera setup is said to pack a 64MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. We are yet to get details on the remaining camera features including the selfie camera.

The Mi 11 Lite is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor. The handset is tipped to arrive with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other features are still at large including the battery and fast charging capacity. Besides, these are just speculations and we won't be able to verify the hardware until the company gives an official nod to the leaked hardware.

