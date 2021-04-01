Mi 11 Ultra With Biggest Smartphone Camera Sensor Coming Soon To India News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has now officially confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra, the latest flagship smartphone, will be launched in India on April 23. Given the specs and the international price of the Mi 11 Ultra, it is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the company to ever launch in India.

According to the Xiaomi India official Twitter account, the Mi 11 Ultra is being called the Superphone, as it comes with top-tier hardware specifications and builds quality. As the smartphone is already available in select markets, we already know the features and specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra.

The hardware for the India version of the Mi 11 Ultra is likely to remain identical to the global version. However, there will be some tweaks when it comes to the software and user experience.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it on par (at least on paper) with the display on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The unique feature of the Mi 11 Ultra is that there is a one-inch secondary AMOLED display at the back, which can be used as a view-finder.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. So, in terms of performance, the Mi 11 Ultra will be on par with most flagship smartphones of 2021. As per the software experience, you get MIUI 12 skin on top of Android 11 OS.

The camera setup on the Mi 11 Ultra consists of a 50MP primary sensor with whopping 1/1.12-inch sensor size, making it the biggest camera sensor on a smartphone. Besides, there is a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera.

The device is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging. Given the specs sheet, the Mi 11 Ultra is expected to be priced over Rs. 60,000, making it the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone to ever launch in India.

