Mi 11X Official Teaser Poster Confirms It's A Rebranded Redmi K40

Xiaomi has scheduled the Mi 11 series launch on April 23 in India. The Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro are the upcoming smartphones in this series. Recently, the Mi 11X series launch was also tipped for the Indian market. The standard Mi 11X was tipped to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K40. The same has now been confirmed via an official teaser.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Officially Teased

Xiaomi India Chief, Manu Kumar Jain has shared the Mi 11X first look teaser via his official Twitter handle. The leaked images confirm the design and the color options of the upcoming smartphone. Going by the looks of it, the Mi 11X indeed is the Redmi K40.

The back panel has a glass material that reflects different colors when viewed from different angles. The camera module is also identical to the one we have seen on the Redmi K40. The tweet also confirms Celestial Blue, Celestial Pink, and Celestial Gold color options.

Previous leaks have also suggested the Mi 11X be the rebadged Redmi K40 and with the official poster showcasing the same design the same can be confirmed. Speaking of which, the Mi 11X can also be expected to sport a 6,67-inch AMOLED display which will support an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The panel will come with 1,300 nits peak brightness and will have a punch-hole design. The Mi 11X will also have a triple-rear camera setup as confirmed by the teaser poster. The camera specifications will include a 48MP AI primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The punch-hole upfront will be a storehouse for a 20MP camera for selfies.

The Mi 11X will also be using the Snapdragon 870 processor for operations. The chipset will be combined with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone will boot on Android 11 OS and have the MIUI 12 interface. Lastly, the smartphone is said to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

