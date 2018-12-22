Mi Mix 3, HTC U12 Plus better than Pixel 3 camera: DxOMark

Camera benchmarking website DxOMark has scored the Google Pixel 3's camera at 101 points. The device became the highest-rated single camera Android phone reviewed on the website, however, it was beaten overall by a few of its contemporaries.

DxOMark praised the Pixel 3's Zoom and Bokeh-effect shots, saying they were better than previous variants. However, it found the smartphone lagged behind some dual camera smartphones in these regards.

The score also emphasized on Pixel 3's detail preservation and zippy autofocus in photos, while its noise reduction was one of the most praised traits. DxOMark didn't count the Pixel 3's impressive Night Sight mode in its review. Because DxOMark only looks at the default settings, it hasn't taken one of the biggest breakthroughs in mobile photography this year.

According to DxOMark, the Pixel 3's overall camera quality isn't better than the Mi Mix 3 and HTC U12 Plus, both of which scored a total of 103 points in their respective tests. These beat the Pixel 3 in photo quality but aren't that good when it comes to recording videos. The Note 9 and iPhone XS Max also beat the Pixel 3, scoring 103 and 105 respectively.

Overall, DxOMark's take on the Pixel 3's camera might be an unpopular opinion, as it is actually one of the best options to buy if photography is the concern. Also, it wouldn't cost you as much as the Galaxy Note 9 and the Mate 20 Pro.

We would advise our reader's to try out the Pixel 3 themselves instead of going by the DxOMark reviews. There's been a lot of talk about DxOMark's relationship with other companies whose cameras it reviews.

Besides, MediaTek has announced that it has completed testing and enablement of ARCore and Google Lens on MediaTek's high-performance Helio P90 chipset. The company is working closely with Google to make Helio P series a source of optimized AR applications that will transform the way people play, shop, learn, create and interact with the world.