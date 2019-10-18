Mi Mix 4 Expected To Launch Sooner In 2019: Expected Specifications And Price News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Mi Mix 4 alleged teasers have surfaced via Twitter which confirms that the device will soon launch, this year. The leaked image shows the phone with evenly thick bezels around the display. Furthermore, there's no notch or punch-hole on the display to accommodate the selfie camera.

Expected Specifications And Price

The Mi Mix 4 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch display with a 2K resolution. It would get powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.0 default storage. It is tipped to sport a 108MP primary sensor along with a 16MP, 12MP and periscope camera lens at the rear. At the front, it might house a single 32MP snapper. It could run the MIUI custom OS.

The device is rumored to ship with a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support. And, it might have a 5G connection and an audio jack. We can expect the device for sale in black and gold color options. And, its price in India is expected to start from Rs. 57,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option.

In the Mi Mix series, the brand's latest inclusion was the Mi Mix Alpha smartphone which arrived with a 7.92-inch display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. In the camera department, it has a 108MP + 12MP + 20MP setup at the rear.

The handset comes with Type-C and Bluetooth connectivity options. It packs a 4,050mAh battery with fast charging support. It was launched in black color. And, its price might start from Rs. 1,99,990 for 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India