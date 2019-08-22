Mi Mix 4 Might Arrive Next Month- Leaked Specifications

ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to launch next month in China, as per the recent reports. While the company is gearing up for the upcoming event, a new leak has surfaced hinting that the device could be the first Mi phone to run MIUI 11. According to a tipster, the phone could also have both wireless and reverse wireless charging modes.

    However, the brand is likely to introduce its Mi 9S 5G smartphone before the launch of the Mi Mix 4.

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Leaked Specs

    The Mi Mix 4 might have a ceramic body and would have a curved display, supporting 2K resolution. It is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and UFS 3.0- based 1TB internal storage. The leak suggests that the device could have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP, a 16MP, a 12MP, and a periscope lens. While there's no information about the selfie snapper.

    The handset's connectivity aspects might include 5G support, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. Lastly, it may get equipped with a beefy 4,500mAh battery along with 30W fast charging support.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications

    The new Mi 9S smartphone is expected to be the 5G edition of the Mi 9. However, we will have to wait for more to trace the similarity between the two aforesaid devices. To recall, the Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 640 GPU, 6/8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage variants.

    The Mi 9 sports a 48MP + 12MP + 16MP camera setup at the rear, along with a 20MP sensor at the front. It runs Android 9 Pie and comes with a 3,300 mAh battery capacity. Its price in India is expected to be Rs. 31,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant. The handset may be available in Deep Grey, Holographic Illusion Blue, and Holographic Illusion colors.

    (source)

    Thursday, August 22, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
